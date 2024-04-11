International

US: At Least 3 Shot When Gunfire Erupts At Philadelphia Eid Event, Say Police

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m., when police at the scene heard about 30 gunshots, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a news conference.

AP
People gather in the aftermath of a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Photo: AP
At least three people were shot and injured Wednesday at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, police said.

Two groups of people started firing at each other, and people began fleeing the scene, he said.

Officers took into custody four males and a female, and four weapons were recovered at the scene, Bethel said. One suspect, a 15-year-old boy who police said had a gun, was shot by police and sustained wounds to his shoulder and leg. A man also was shot in the stomach, and another juvenile had a wound to his hand. No one was killed, police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting.

Dozens of police officers responded to the shooting in the city's Parkside section. The shooting happened in an area where residents were celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan. (AP) ANB

