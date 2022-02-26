Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Union Ministers Goyal, Muraleedharan Will Receive At Airports Indians Returning From Ukraine

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Friday said it is working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. Air India's first evacuation flight departed from Romanian capital Bucharest on Saturday afternoon for Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian military offensive.

Union Ministers Goyal, Muraleedharan Will Receive At Airports Indians Returning From Ukraine
Indian nationals from Ukraine upon their arrival at New Delhis IGI Airport. Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 5:41 pm

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan will receive at airports the Indians returning from war-torn Ukraine in government-chartered flights, official sources said on Saturday. Goyal will receive the evacuees at the Mumbai airport, coming in an Air India flight from Romanian capital Bucharest, later in the evening, while Muraleedharan will receive the batch at the New Delhi airport, they said. Around 16,000 Indians, mainly students, were stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on February 24.


The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Friday said it is working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. Air India's first evacuation flight departed from Romanian capital Bucharest on Saturday afternoon for Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian military offensive, officials said. The airline's second evacuation flight departed from Delhi at 11.40 AM and is expected to land in Bucharest at around 6.30 PM (Indian Standard Time), they noted. Indian nationals who reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road have been taken to Bucharest by Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in the Air India flights, they said. The first evacuation flight AI1944 departed from Bucharest at 1.55 PM (Indian Standard Time) and is expected to land at the Mumbai airport at around 9 PM, they said. The second evacuation flight AI1942 is expected to return to the Delhi airport on early Sunday morning with another 250 Indian nationals, they mentioned.

Related stories

Six Civilians Injured In Russian Rocket Attack In Ukraine’s Kyiv

War And Peace: Account Of An Indian Family From Kyiv, The Ukrainian Capital Under Siege

Street Fighting Begins In Kyiv, People Urged To Seek Shelter


External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Twitter that AI1944 with "219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania". "Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring," he added. Air India will operate more flights on Saturday to Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine. The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest. 

PTI Inputs

Tags

International National Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ukraine Crisis Ukraine Invasion Union Minister Piyush Goyal V Muraleedharan Ukraine-Russia Tension Ukraine Peace Deal V Muralidharan Piyush Goyal Kyiv (Ukraine)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The Untarnished standard of Journalism

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

MORE FROM InternationalMore

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Movie Review: Alia Bhatt's Shining Performance Overshadows The Predictable Storyline

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Movie Review: Alia Bhatt's Shining Performance Overshadows The Predictable Storyline