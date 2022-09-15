Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Meets With A Car Accident While Returning From Recaptured Kharkiv Region

Mr. Zelensky was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv region, where he visited troops in the recaptured city of Izium.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 9:58 am

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's car collided with another vehicle early Thursday after a battlefield visit, but he was not seriously injured, his spokesman said.

Mr. Zelensky was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv region, where he visited troops in the recaptured city of Izium.

A passenger vehicle collided with the President’s motorcade in the Ukrainian capital, his spokesman, Sergii Nikiforov, said in a Facebook post.

The driver of the other vehicle received first aid from Mr. Zelensky’s medical team and was taken away by ambulance, he said. Medics examined the President, who suffered no serious injuries, Mr. Nikiforov wrote. He did not specify what injuries Mr. Zelensky might have suffered.

The spokesman added that the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.


Mr. Zelensky was late in posting the nightly video address that he has given during the war, possibly because of the car accident.

International Ukrainian Leader Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Car Accident Ukraine President Kharkiv Russia Ukarine Tension Izium
