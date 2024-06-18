Ukraine Claims Its Drones Hit A Russian Oil Facility, Sparking A Huge Blaze

The blaze covered an area of 5,000 square meters (55,000 square feet) but there were no casualties, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said. A Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give the information to the media, said the attack was a special operation of Ukraine's Security Service, known as SBU. The drones targeted two Rostov oil depots that have 22 oil reservoirs, the official said.