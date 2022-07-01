Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

UK PM Boris Johnson To Host New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden In London

The meeting would cover issues such as security and further bilateral cooperation. The leaders are also expected to discuss tackling online disinformation and deepening bilateral trade ties as well as agree on new measures to boost the two countries' ties in scientific research.

British PM Boris Johnson
British PM Boris Johnson Associated Press (AP)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 9:44 am

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in London on Friday for talks on security and boosting bilateral ties.

The meeting comes after both leaders attended the NATO summit in Madrid this week.

Johnson's office said he and Ardern will discuss security challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region and the situation in Ukraine. 

They are also expected to discuss tackling online disinformation and deepening bilateral trade ties as well as agree on new measures to boost the two countries' ties in scientific research.

Related stories

Boris Johnson's Move To Rewrite Brexit Rules Clears First Hurdle

UK PM Boris Johnson Dealt A Blow As The Conservative Party Loses 2 Elections.

Boris Johnson Meets Volodymyr Zelensky During Surprise Visit To War Hit Ukraine

"The partnership between the U.K. and New Zealand makes both of our countries safer and more prosperous," Johnson said in a statement. "We are working side by side to address new and evolving threats that threaten to undermine stability and sovereignty in Europe and the Indo-Pacific."

The UK and New Zealand signed a free trade agreement in February following a similar deal with Australia in late 2021.

Johnson said the agreement slashes red tape, cuts tariffs on exports and creates opportunities for British businesses to travel and trade. But British farmers have said eliminating tariffs for agricultural products would expose sectors like beef, lamb and dairy to unfair competition.

Tags

International United Kingdom Boris Johnson New Zealand Jacinda Ardern New Zealand PM United Kingdom PM London Security
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places In West Bengal To See The Ceremonial Rathayatra

Five Places In West Bengal To See The Ceremonial Rathayatra

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s