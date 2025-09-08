Trump Loses Appeal in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case, $83 Million Award Stands

This verdict adds to an earlier 2023 ruling, when another Second Circuit panel upheld a $5 million award to Carroll after finding Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in separate incidents

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit unanimously upheld an $83.3 million jury award to E. Jean Carroll for Trump’s 2019 defamatory remarks.

  • Judges ruled that presidential immunity for official acts does not shield Trump from liability for personal statements made about Carroll.

  • The decision follows a separate 2023 verdict awarding Carroll $5 million, which Trump’s lawyers plan to challenge before the Supreme Court.

Federal appeals court on Monday upheld the $83.3 million jury award against President Donald Trump in the defamation case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. The ruling rejected Trump’s argument that presidential immunity protected him from liability for comments he made in 2019, after Carroll accused him of sexually assaulting her in a Manhattan department store decades earlier.

Accordin to New York Times,The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed the jury’s finding that Trump defamed Carroll with malice, including through repeated public attacks on her during and after the trial. Of the total award, $65 million consisted of punitive damages.

The panel — Judges Denny Chin, Sarah A. L. Merriam, and Maria Araújo Kahn — issued a 70-page unsigned opinion rejecting Trump’s legal defense. The judges emphasized that the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling on presidential immunity applied only to official acts, not to personal conduct or statements.

Related Content
Related Content

This verdict, as cited by Reuters, adds to an earlier 2023 ruling, when another Second Circuit panel upheld a $5 million award to Carroll after finding Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in separate incidents. Trump’s lawyers have said they intend to seek Supreme Court review of that earlier verdict.

The latest ruling marks a significant legal setback for Trump as he faces mounting courtroom battles alongside his ongoing political campaign.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Tilak Varma To Saim Ayub – Cricketers Likely To Shine In Marquee Event

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Rising Stars To Watch - Shubman Gill, Saim Ayub & Other Young Talents

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Five Bowlers Set To Dominate On UAE Tracks

  5. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  2. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Playfully Teases Sinner Following Epic Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  2. Encounter In Kulgam’s Gudar Forest: Army Jawan Injured, Two Terrorists Trapped

  3. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'

  4. PM Modi To Visit Himachal, Punjab To Review Flood And Landslide Damage

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  3. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  4. Trump Signals 'Second Phase' of Sanctions on Russia, Targets Oil Trade with India

  5. Lavrov Says China, India and Russia Seek Stronger Partnership Amid Global Shifts

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'