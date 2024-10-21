The Many Challenges Before Anura Kumara Dissanayake 

Will Dissanayake be able to give some relief to the poorest quarter of the population which is still reeling under a cost-of-living crisis? Too early to tell. But his directives so far after assuming office indicate his focus on strengthening Sri Lanka's agrarian sector, human capital and basic infrastructure. While a major shift in the country's economic policy paradigm may not be practicable under the current scenario regarding the IMF, Dissanayake's emphasis on boosting the country's productive capacity is in line with his commitment towards easing the tax burden without compromising debt payments. Improving the efficiency of public institutions, especially the central bank and public finances, and increasing government accountability will be key to reviving the crisis-hit economy.