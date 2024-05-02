International

Texas: 4 Children Among 6 Wounded In Drive-By Shooting, Say Police

The six were shot about 7:30 pm Wednesday and five were taken to a hospital while one refused treatment, according to Officer Brad Perez of the Fort Worth Police Department,.

Advertisement

AP
Representational Image | Photo: AP
info_icon

Four children are among six people wounded in a drive-by shooting at a Fort Worth, Texas, apartment complex, according to police.

The six were shot about 7:30 pm Wednesday and five were taken to a hospital while one refused treatment, according to Officer Brad Perez of the Fort Worth Police Department,.

Their conditions were not released and police did not immediately respond to messages for comment Thursday morning.

No arrests have been announced, but the shooting was called “stupid” by Police Chief Neil Noakes, who said he is sickened by the violence.

“It makes me angry, I am mad," Noakes said. “There is absolutely no reason anybody should be conducting themselves in such a violent, careless, heartless way that children should be shot.”

Advertisement

Noakes said the shooting appeared to be isolated and that there was no danger to the public.

Perez said the wounded range in age from 3 to 19 and that they were shot by someone in a vehicle that drove by them while they were outside the apartments.

Perez said police had not determined the precise ages of all those wounded.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. Sports News LIVE: Heartbreak For India In Uber Cup QFs; Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Face The Media