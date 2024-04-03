International

Taiwan Earthquake: 7 Killed, Buildings Damaged, Bridges Shaken As Island Sees Worst Quake In 25 Years | In Pics

Taiwan on Wednesday was hit by a massive Magnitude 7.4 earthquake that damaged buildings, roads, left at least seven people dead and hundreds others injured. The earthquake also led to a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Taiwan Earthquake | Photo: TVBS via AP

In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.

Taiwan Earthquake | Photo: TVBS via AP
In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan.

Taiwan Earthquake | Photo: National Fire Agency via AP
In this photo released by the National Fire Agency, members of a search and rescue team prepare outside a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan.

Taiwan Earthquake | Photo: National Fire Agency via AP
In this photo released by the National Fire Agency, members of a search and rescue team prepare outside a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan.

Taiwan Earthquake | Photo: TVBS via AP
In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a man checks a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan.

Taiwan Earthquake | Photo: TVBS via AP
In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, residents rescue a child from a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan.

Taiwan Earthquake | Photo: Hualien City Government via AP
In this photo released by the Hualien City Government, government workers and journalists are seen near firefighters working near a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan.

Taiwan Earthquake | Photo: Kyodo News via AP
People evacuate to higher ground after a tsunami warning following a powerful earthquake in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, Japan.

Taiwan Earthquake | Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying
Passengers wait to board a south bound train as some train services were suspended in the aftermath of an earthquake in Taipei, Taiwan.

Taiwan Earthquake | Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying
Passengers pack a south bound train as some train services were suspended in the aftermath of an earthquake in Taipei, Taiwan.

