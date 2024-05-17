Swedish police have reportedly detained several people and cordoned off an area in Stockholm after a patrol heard suspected gunshots, reports said. The Israeli embassy is located in the closed-off area.
Police press officer Per Fahlström told newspaper Expressen that a police patrol heard loud bangs, suspected to be from a firearm.
The area was cordoned off 2 am and hours later, police wrote that their investigations indicated there was a shooting in the area.
Police were deployed at the Israeli Embassy to search for traces of the gunfire, the report said, adding that Police press officer Per Fahlström did not comment on whether the embassy was the target of the suspected shooting.
A preliminary investigation into has been launched, with Fahlström telling media that several people have been detained, without divulging further details.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said the incident is being probed by Swedish authorities and there are no further details available, according to a report in The Times of Israel.