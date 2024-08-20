International

Supermoon 2024: Stunning Visuals, Sky-Gazing & Strong Winds | See Pics

The August supermoon blue moon was a rare spectacle for people as this was the first of 2024's four consecutive supermoons, also known as the Sturgeon Moon. Stunning visuals of the supermoon from across the world were captured, including from Germany, UAE and South Africa.

Supermoon in Srinagar | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

The clouds pass a supermoon in Srinagar.

2/14
Supermoon in Caesarea
Supermoon in Caesarea | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

A nearly full supermoon shines behind vegetation in Caesarea, Israel.

3/14
Supermoon in Istanbul
Supermoon in Istanbul | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

A supermoon rises behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey.

4/14
Supermoon in Denmark
Supermoon in Denmark | Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

A plane passes by the supermoon over Copenhagen.

5/14
Supermoon in Tallinn, Estonia
Supermoon in Tallinn, Estonia | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

The supermoon rises through clouds over the city centre in Tallinn, Estonia.

6/14
Supermoon in Allaman
Supermoon in Allaman | Photo: Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP

The blue supermoon rises above the "Dent d'Oche" mountain viewed from Allaman, Switzerland.

7/14
Supermoon in St. Petersburg
Supermoon in St. Petersburg | Photo: AP/Dmitri Lovetsky

The super moon rises in the clouds over St. Petersburg, Russia.

8/14
Supermoon in Dubai
Supermoon in Dubai | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

A supermoon rises behind the Burj Khalifa, world's tallest tower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

9/14
Supermoon in Jerusalem
Supermoon in Jerusalem | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

The super moon rises behind the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem.

10/14
Supermoon in Johannesburg
Supermoon in Johannesburg | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

A supermoon sets behind the Johannesburg skyline, South Africa.

11/14
Supermoon in Cyprus
Supermoon in Cyprus | Photo: Petros Karadjias

The super moon rises over the Pera Chorio Nisou outskirt of capital Nicosia, Cyprus.

12/14
Supermoon in Copenhagen
Supermoon in Copenhagen | Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

A supermoon rises over Copenhagen.

13/14
Supermoon in Beijing
Supermoon in Beijing | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

A nearly full supermoon rises in the sky after rain in Beijing.

14/14
Supermoon in Lisbon
Supermoon in Lisbon | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

German girls on vacation in Portugal react to the strong wind while watching a nearly full supermoon rise over the Tagus river from the roof the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology in Lisbon.

