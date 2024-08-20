Supermoon 2024: Stunning Visuals, Sky-Gazing & Strong Winds | See Pics

The clouds pass a supermoon in Srinagar.
A nearly full supermoon shines behind vegetation in Caesarea, Israel.
A supermoon rises behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey.
A plane passes by the supermoon over Copenhagen.
The supermoon rises through clouds over the city centre in Tallinn, Estonia.
The blue supermoon rises above the "Dent d'Oche" mountain viewed from Allaman, Switzerland.
The super moon rises in the clouds over St. Petersburg, Russia.
A supermoon rises behind the Burj Khalifa, world's tallest tower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The super moon rises behind the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem.
A supermoon sets behind the Johannesburg skyline, South Africa.
The super moon rises over the Pera Chorio Nisou outskirt of capital Nicosia, Cyprus.
A supermoon rises over Copenhagen.
A nearly full supermoon rises in the sky after rain in Beijing.
German girls on vacation in Portugal react to the strong wind while watching a nearly full supermoon rise over the Tagus river from the roof the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology in Lisbon.