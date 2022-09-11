Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Strong Earthquake Detected In Papua New Guinea

The US Geological Survey has detected a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in northeastern Papua New Guinea. 

Strong Earthquake Detected In Papua New Guinea
Strong Earthquake Detected In Papua New Guinea PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 7:27 am

The US Geological Survey has detected a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in northeastern Papua New Guinea. 

The quake hit at 6:46 am. Initial readings put the quake at a depth of some 50 to 60 kilometers (30 to 40 miles) located 67 kilometers (42 miles) east of Kainantu, a sparsely populated area. 

NOAA has since removed the tsunami threat for the area.

Papua New Guinea is located on the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, to the east of Indonesia and north of eastern Australia.

It sits on the Pacific's “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world's earthquakes and volcanic activity occurs.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

International US Geological Survey Tsunami Threat For The Area Eastern Australia Pacific Ocean East Of Kainantu 7.6-magnitude Earthquake Northeastern Papua New Guinea Arc Of Seismic Faults
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India Enter SAFF Women’s Championship Semis

India Enter SAFF Women’s Championship Semis