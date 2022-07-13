Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Sri Lanka: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Flees To Maldives Ahead Of Resignation

According to sources, Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa was received by a Maldivian government representation at the Velana airport last night.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa AP

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 7:47 am

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is due to offer his resignation on Wednesday, has landed in the Maldivian capital of Malé, sources here said this morning.

Quoting Maldivian sources, they said he was received by a Maldivian government representation at the Velana airport last night.

Earlier on Monday night, Rajapaksa and his brother Basil, also Sri Lanka’s former finance minister, were turned back at the Colombo airport as they attempted to leave the country amid mounting anger against the powerful family for mishandling the worst economic crisis.

There is no official confirmation on Rajapaksa’s departure from Sri Lanka as yet. 

