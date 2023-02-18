South Korea Alleges North Korea Of Firing Ballistic Missile Into The Sea

On Saturday, February 18, the South Korean military alleged that North Korea troops fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately delve into the details of the missile or share any information about the type of missile that was launched. The chiefs also did not share the distance of how far it flew.

The launch occurred a day after North Korea's Foreign Ministry threatened to take “unprecedently" strong action against its rivals following South Korea's announcement of a series of planned military exercises with the United States aimed at sharpening their response to the North's growing threats.

(With AP inputs)