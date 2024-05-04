Sadiq Khan Wins Historic Third Term As London Mayor

Labour Party's Sadiq Khan has secured a third term as the mayor of London. Khan, who was first elected in May 2016, beat his Conservative rival Susan Hall by over 276,000 votes.
While the voter turnout dropped to 42.8 percent, the votes saw a major swing towards the Labour Party. As per BBC, Sadiq's historic win represented a swing of 3.2 percent of votes towards the Labour Party.
As per London Elects, the primary body for mayoral and London assembly elections, the voter turnout stood at 40.5 percent.
As per the latest count, Khan has won in Lambeth & Southwark, Barnet & Camden, City of London & East, Merton & Wandsworth, Greenwich & Lewisham, Enfield & Haringey and North East.
The three-time London Mayor also gained votes from West Central, and South West, which has usually voted for the Conservatives, with a 5.2% swing and a 2.7% swing, respectively.
Amongst all his pledges, Khan has offered a one-year Transport for London (TfL) fare freeze for citizens and four years of free school meals for seven to 11-year-old students in London schools.
Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party had already expressed his confidence in Khan and his win. The Labour leader also added that the London Mayoral elections would "effectively be the last stop on the journey to the general elections".
UK General Elections Date Yet To Be Announced
The United Kingdom is also expected to head to the polls this year. Earlier this year, UK PM Rishi Sunak had stated that the general elections will be held in the second-half of 2024.
However, we enter the fourth month of the year, the UK PM is yet to announce the date for the national elections. Speculative reports also state that the elections may just be pushed till January 2025.