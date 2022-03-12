Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Russia Urges NASA To End Sanctions, Threatens Of Malfunction At International Space Station

The head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin illustrated the appeal with a map showing the flight path of the ISS and a potential fall zone that straddles much of the world but barely touches upon Russia.

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 3:36 pm

Russia's space agency has sent NASA and other international partners a letter demanding an end to sanctions, saying they could threaten the International Space Station (ISS). 

In a tweet Saturday, the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said the letter appealed to the space agencies of the United States, Canada and Europe to keep the space station operational. 

He illustrated the appeal with a map showing the flight path of the ISS — and a potential fall zone that straddles much of the world but barely touches upon Russia.

Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are currently on the space station.

