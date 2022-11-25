Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Russia Shooting: 3 People Dead In Krymsk As 66-year-old Gunman Opens Fire; Later Kills Himself

At least two of the victims were known to the assailant, the local branch of the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said in a statement posted on social media.

Still from a social media footage showing gunman firing while walking down the street
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 7:53 am

Russian authorities say a 66-year-old  gunman opened fire in a southern city on Thursday fatally injuring three people and then killed himself

The violence took place in the city of Krymsk in the Krasnodar region, about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) south of Moscow.

Alexander Runov, a spokesman for the regional interior ministry, said the gunman shot two employees at a local medical center and then went outside, shooting at passersby and killing one of them, according to state news agency Tass. One other person was wounded.

Runov was cited as saying tensions over the gunman's divorce could be behind the shooting.

According to the local branch of the Investigative Committee, at least two of the victims were known to the assailant.

A 61-year-old man who was wounded was taken to hospital.

Krymsk is a small city in Russia's southern Krasnodar region near the Crimean peninsula, which Russia unilaterally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

(With AP inputs)

