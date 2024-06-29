International

Russia: Grand Concert, Boats & Fireworks At Scarlet Sails Festival | In Pics

Russia on Saturday celebrated the Scarlet Sails festival on the Neva River in its second largest city of St Petersburg. People were seen enjoying a grand concert at the Palace Square, while also celebrating students' school graduation. Fireworks were seen over the Neva River in view of the Scarlet Sails festival.

Russia Scarlet Sails | Photo: AP/Dmitri Lovetsky

People look at a brig with scarlet sails floating through Dvortsovy (Palace) drawbridge on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia.

2/9
Photo: AP/Dmitri Lovetsky

People look at a brig with scarlet sails floating through Dvortsovy (Palace) drawbridge on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia.

3/9
Photo: AP/Dmitri Lovetsky

People look at a brig with scarlet sails floating through Dvortsovy (Palace) drawbridge on the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia.

4/9
Photo: AP/Dmitri Lovetsky

People look at a brig with scarlet sails floating on the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia.

5/9
Photo: AP/Dmitri Lovetsky

A brig with scarlet sails floats on the Neva River past the Aurora Cruiser which gun fired a blank shot giving the signal to begin the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, during a rehearsal for the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia.

6/9
Photo: AP/Dmitri Lovetsky

A couple take a selfie photo with a brig with scarlet sails floating on the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia.

7/9
Photo: AP/Dmitri Lovetsky

A man takes a video of a brig with scarlet sails floating on the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia.

8/9
Photo: AP/Dmitri Lovetsky

People look at a brig with scarlet sails floating through Dvortsovy (Palace) drawbridge on the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia.

9/9
Photo: AP/Dmitri Lovetsky

A brig with scarlet sails floats on the Neva River as the police block the way for people to the embankment during a rehearsal for the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia.

