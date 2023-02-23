Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Road Outside Russian Embassy In London Painted In Ukraine Flag Colours

Home International

Road Outside Russian Embassy In London Painted In Ukraine Flag Colours

Ukraine War: It comes a year on from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began on February 24 last year.

Russia Ukraine War
Russia Ukraine War Photo: AP/Yevgen Honcharenko

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 8:42 pm

The road outside the Russian Embassy in London was painted yellow and blue in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Thursday morning, in a show of solidarity with Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.

Led By Donkeys, an art activism group, shared their painting expedition in the Kensington Palace Gardens area of central London on social media before four arrests were made by Scotland Yard on suspicion of criminal damage and road obstruction. 

It comes a year on from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began on February 24 last year.

Related stories

Russia-Ukraine War: Three Men, Two Nations And One Organisation Responsible In Varying Measures

Ukraine To Boycott World Women's Boxing Championship In Delhi Over Russian, Belarusian Inclusion

US Treasury Secretary Terms Russia’s War Against Ukraine ‘Strategic Failure’

"Tomorrow is the first anniversary of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's imperialist invasion of Ukraine, an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination. The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside his embassy in London will serve to remind him of that," Led By Donkeys said on Twitter with images of their paint action.

The group, which began in 2018 as an anti-Brexit group, said it had poured 170 litres of yellow paint on the eastbound carriageway and a similar amount of blue paint on the westbound side, with passing traffic then spreading the colours along the road.

"At 08:45 (local time) today officers attended Kensington Palace Gardens, where paint had been thrown on the highway. Four people, three males and one female, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. They remain in custody," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Thursday.

The Russian Embassy in London is located near the official residence of the Indian High Commissioner to the UK.

Tags

International Ukraine Russia Ukraine Flag Ukraine War Kensington Palace Gardens London Scotland Yard Russian President Vladimir Putin Indian High Commissioner UK
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her