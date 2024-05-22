International

Rescuers Search Through Wreckage Of Helicopter After Crash Kills Iran President

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and several others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Their bodies were retrieved after hours of search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest.

Iran Helicopter Crash | Photo: Azin Haghighi, Moj News Agency via AP

In this photo provided by Moj News Agency, rescue teams members carry the body of a victim after a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed in Varzaghan, northwestern Iran. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash after an hours-long search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, state media reported.

1/7
Search for the wreckage in Varzaghan
Search for the wreckage in Varzaghan | Photo: Azin Haghighi, Moj News Agency via AP

In this photo provided by Moj News Agency, rescue team members search for the wreckage of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after it crashed in Varzaghan in northwestern Iran.

2/7
Rescue workers at crash site
Rescue workers at crash site | Photo: Azin Haghighi, Moj News Agency via AP

In this photo provided by Moj News Agency, rescue team members work at the scene of a crash of a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Varzaghan in northwestern Iran.

3/7
Ebrahim Raisi Dies in Helicopter Crash
Ebrahim Raisi Dies in Helicopter Crash | Photo: Azin Haghighi, Moj News Agency via AP

In this photo provided by Moj News Agency, rescue team members carry the body of a victim after a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed in Varzaghan in northwestern Iran.

4/7
Tribute to Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran
Tribute to Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

People hold up posters of President Ebrahim Raisi during a mourning ceremony for him at Vali-e-Asr square in downtown Tehran, Iran.

5/7
Shiite Muslims during a candlelight vigil
Shiite Muslims during a candlelight vigil | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Shiite Muslims hold photos of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other leaders shout slogans during a candlelight vigil in Srinagar.

6/7
Iranian women during mourning ceremony
Iranian women during mourning ceremony | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

Iranian women attend a mourning ceremony for President Ebrahim Raisi at Vali-e-Asr square in downtown Tehran, Iran.

7/7
Tribute to Ebrahim Raisi in Russia
Tribute to Ebrahim Raisi in Russia | Photo: AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko

A man lays flowers near a photo of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his colleagues at a makeshift memorial at the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, Russia.

