Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Britain Ready To Bid Farewell To Beloved Monarch

The world has been watching with bated breath as the United Kingdom prepares itself for the funeral of its monarch, her majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On the eve of the event, which has drawn important dignitaries from across the world to England, people across Britain paused for minute in silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the Queen, Britain's longest serving monarch.

The queen is due to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle on Monday after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London attended by royalty, heads of state and dignitaries from around the world and over 2,000 people.

Royal funeral

The UK's first state funeral in 57 years follows a strict protocol and will be steeped in military traditions, with rehearsals being undertaken for many days.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said there will be public viewing areas set up in London and Windsor, where the Queen will be laid to rest later on Monday – a public holiday across the UK.

The funeral is set to be broadcast across all big screen theatres and movie halls in London.

World dignitaries in London to pay homage to Queen

he long queues at Westminster Hall, where the queen is lying in state, have seen many famous faces. US President Joe Biden was among those in London for the funeral. Interacting with reporters on Sunday, the POTUS said that his the Queen had reminded him of his own mother and that her, adding left a “giant hole".

Dozens of world leaders arrived in groups by bus including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Irish President Michael D Higgins and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also joined dozens of other guests at the reception. Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, has appeared at London's Westminster Hall to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth II. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, is not expected to attend as the war in Ukraine continues.

Representing India, President Droupadi Murm is also in London on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II scheduled at Westminster Abbey on Monday. On Sunday, she signed a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government to mark the queen's passing.

Royal family in mourning

Queen Consort Camilla, the wife of King Charles III also payed homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II in a video message that was broadcast Sunday night: “It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman," she said, adding, “There weren't women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one, so I think she carved her own role.”

Prince Andrew has paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II, saying he will forever treasure “your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence.” Addressing the late monarch as “Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty,” Andrew said “it has been an honour and privilege to serve you.”

'Biggest event since 2012 Olympics'

With such large movement of crowds expected on Monday, the London's transport authority has had to prepare for around 1 million people who will be visit the British capital Monday for the state funerals state funeral. Across the country some 250 extra train services will run, including some overnight trains to prepare for what is being dubbed as the “biggest public transport operation since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games”.

More than 100 Heathrow Airport flights will be cancelled to prevent aircraft noise disturbing the funeral at Westminster Abbey Monday morning and the queen's committal service at Windsor Castle afterward.

Security nightmare

Meanwhile, managing the Queen's security arrangements in keeping with royal protocols amid such massive crowds and influx of important international dignitaries has been a challenge for police and law enforcement authorities in London.

Police officers were dotted along the route along the Long Walk, a 3-mile (5-km) avenue where a walking funeral procession will be held before the queen is laid to rest in St George's Chapel.

Mourners are being made to through a security check before entering the premises and have been told not to bring tents or gazebos, only chairs and blankets. Stalls have opened along the road, selling food and refreshments.

Protecting the Queen's remains has also been. achallenge. On Sunday, London Police charged a man accused of lunging at the Queen coffin as it lay in state at the Houses of Parliament with a public order offense.

(With inputs from Agencies)

