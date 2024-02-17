Protests Over Death Of Russia’s Opposition Leader Navalny Obit Inside Prison

People place candles and flowers in front of the Russian embassy in Lisbon during a vigil for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Protesters stage a demonstration opposite the Russian Embassy in London in reaction to the news that jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in a Russian prison, according to the Federal Penitentiary Service.
Police officers detain a man laying flowers to Alexei Navalny at the Memorial to Victims of Political Repression in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Lyudmila, 83, addresses people gathered to lay flowers paying their last respect to Alexei Navalny at the monument, a large boulder from the Solovetsky islands, where the first camp of the Gulag political prison system was established, in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Protesters stage a demonstration opposite the Russian Embassy in London.
A portrait of Russia's president Vladimir Putin is painted on a trash can during a protest rally in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany.
Nadya, of Nizhny Novgorog, Russia, walks with her daughter after placing flowers outside the Russian Embassy fence in Washington.
A photo of Alexei Navalny and a sign with a message that reads in Spanish: "Putin killed Navalny", are taped to an outer gate of the Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A woman holds flowers and a portrait of opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a protest in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany.