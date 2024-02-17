International

Protests Over Death Of Russia’s Opposition Leader Navalny Obit Inside Prison

The 47-year-old Navalny Obit, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe has died in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence, Russia's prison agency said.

February 17, 2024

Alexei Navalny Obit | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

People place candles and flowers in front of the Russian embassy in Lisbon during a vigil for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Alexei Navalny Obit | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Protesters stage a demonstration opposite the Russian Embassy in London in reaction to the news that jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in a Russian prison, according to the Federal Penitentiary Service.

Alexei Navalny Obit | Photo: AP

Police officers detain a man laying flowers to Alexei Navalny at the Memorial to Victims of Political Repression in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Alexei Navalny Obit | Photo: AP/Dmitri Lovetsky

Lyudmila, 83, addresses people gathered to lay flowers paying their last respect to Alexei Navalny at the monument, a large boulder from the Solovetsky islands, where the first camp of the Gulag political prison system was established, in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Alexei Navalny Obit | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Protesters stage a demonstration opposite the Russian Embassy in London.

Alexei Navalny Obit | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

A portrait of Russia's president Vladimir Putin is painted on a trash can during a protest rally in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany.

Alexei Navalny Obit | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

A portrait of Russia's president Vladimir Putin is painted on a trash can during a protest rally in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany.

Alexei Navalny Obit | Photo: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Nadya, of Nizhny Novgorog, Russia, walks with her daughter after placing flowers outside the Russian Embassy fence in Washington.

Alexei Navalny Obit | Photo: AP/Victor R. Caivano

A photo of Alexei Navalny and a sign with a message that reads in Spanish: "Putin killed Navalny", are taped to an outer gate of the Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Alexei Navalny Obit | Photo: AP/Markus Schreiber

A woman holds flowers and a portrait of opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a protest in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany.

