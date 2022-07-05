Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Pope Prays For Victims In US July 4 Parade Shooting

 In a telegram of condolence to Chicago's archbishop, Pope Francis said that he was praying for the six people killed and for "healing and consolation to the injured and bereaved".

Pope Francis File Photo

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 10:33 pm

Pope Francis called Tuesday for a rejection of violence and respect for life as he mourned the dead from the “senseless shooting” during an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago.


 In a telegram of condolence to Chicago's archbishop, Francis said he was praying for the six people killed Monday and for “healing and consolation to the injured and bereaved”.


 Quoting the Bible, he called for for everyone to "reject violence in all its forms and respect life in all its stages".


 The telegram to Cardinal Blase Cupich was signed by Francis' secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.


 A shooter firing from a rooftop in Chicago's Highland Park suburb sprayed the parade crowd with bullets, killing six people and injuring 30. Police detained a suspect but have not cited a motive.

International Chicago's Highland Park Suburb Pope Francis Parade Shooting Victims In US Cardinal Blase Cupich Cardinal Pietro Parolin Chicago's Archbishop Independence Day Parade
