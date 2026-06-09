Political Reality of Afghanistan Changed, UN Sanctions Regime Must Take This Into Account: India at UN

Addressing the UN Security Council meeting on the ‘Situation in Afghanistan’ Monday, Parvathaneni said the UN and international community need policy instruments that aim to benefit the people of Afghanistan and "nudge policy in the right direction rather than only wielding tools of punishment that are yielding diminishing returns.” Several leaders of the Taliban, which took control of Kabul in August 2021, are listed under the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.