Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured

At least 19 people, including a police officer and a journalist, were injured during anti-government protests in Lima
Protesters clashed with police using stones, firebombs, and fireworks, while law enforcement responded with tear gas and rubber bullets
The unrest reflects broader dissatisfaction with President Dina Boluarte’s administration, including corruption, economic instability, etc.
At least 19 individuals, including a police officer, were injured during anti-government protests in Lima, Peru, over the weekend. The demonstrations were organized by various groups, including transport workers and Generation Z youth, who are protesting against President Dina Boluarte's administration and Congress. The protests were sparked by a recent law mandating that all adults over 18 register with a pension provider, a move that has faced backlash due to widespread job insecurity and a high informal employment rate exceeding 70%.
Clashes occurred as protesters marched toward government buildings in downtown Lima under heavy police presence. Demonstrators threw stones, firebombs, and fireworks at law enforcement, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. The National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDDHH) reported that 18 people were injured in the clashes, including a journalist. Additionally, a police officer suffered first-degree burns from a Molotov cocktail during the march.
Human rights advocates have condemned the police's use of force, calling for respect for the right to protest. Mar Perez, a lawyer for the CNDDHH, stated that there was no justification for the excessive use of tear gas and attacks on protesters .
The unrest reflects broader dissatisfaction with the Boluarte administration, which has faced criticism over corruption, economic instability, and a lack of accountability for past violence during protests. Boluarte's approval rating has plummeted to 2.5%, while Congress fares little better at 3%, according to a July report by the Institute of Peruvian Studies.
The protests have also disrupted the vital mining sector, halting operations like Hudbay Minerals' mill. Protesters have adopted cultural symbols, such as the skull in a straw hat from the manga "One Piece," reflecting themes of rebellion against corrupt rulers. Youth leaders say they’re driven by frustration over normalized violence and extortion. The broader context, according to expert Jo-Marie Burt, reflects global democratic backsliding and echoes the authoritarian trends of the 1990s under Fujimori. Nonetheless, she believes sustained activism could revive democratic safeguards.