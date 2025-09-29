Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured

The protests have also disrupted the vital mining sector, halting operations like Hudbay Minerals' mill. Protesters have adopted cultural symbols, such as the skull in a straw hat from the manga "One Piece," reflecting themes of rebellion against corrupt rulers. Youth leaders say they’re driven by frustration over normalized violence and extortion. The broader context, according to expert Jo-Marie Burt, reflects global democratic backsliding and echoes the authoritarian trends of the 1990s under Fujimori. Nonetheless, she believes sustained activism could revive democratic safeguards.