Parents of American Held By Hamas Appeal For Hostages' Release During Democratic Convention

Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and their supporters protest near the hotel where U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is staying during his visit in Tel Aviv, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 Photo: AP

