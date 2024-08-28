International

Pakistan’s Imprisoned Former PM Imran Khan Eyes Oxford University Chancellor Post To ‘Give Back’

Pakistan: Imran Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has been in prison for more than a year on charges he claims are politically motivated to keep him from regaining power in Islamabad.

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has decided to enter the race to be elected the new Chancellor of the University of Oxford to “give back” to the world.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician studied philosophy, politics and economics (PPE) at the world-famous university’s Keble College from 1972 to 1975 and also captained the university cricket team.

He told ‘The Daily Telegraph’ from his prison cell in Rawalpindi this week that he would be a passionate advocate for the university.

“Oxford University helped me a lot in my formative years. As Chancellor, I would passionately advocate for Oxford, championing its values of diversity, equality and inclusion, both in the UK and abroad,” said Khan in his application.

"I am committed to giving back to the world the resilience, determination and integrity that life has taught me, even when the odds are stacked against me,” he said.

Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has been in prison for more than a year on charges he claims are politically motivated to keep him from regaining power in Islamabad.

Now, he is reportedly among several candidates vying to replace 80-year-old Lord Chris Patten – who retired from the titular post at the end of July.

According to the newspaper, Conservative Party peer Lord Daniel Hannan has thrown his support behind Khan, describing him as a “towering figure in the worlds of philanthropy, sport and politics”.

“He would make a superb Chancellor for the world’s foremost university,” he said.

Khan’s application is seen as an attempt to also raise awareness around his imprisonment and put pressure on the Pakistani government and military leadership.

It promises to be a tough contest ahead, with Khan’s opponents made up of leading British political figures such as former Tory UK foreign secretary Lord William Hague and former Labour Party minister Lord Peter Mandelson.

More than 250,000 Oxford alumni will vote in an online ballot later this year. The successful candidate will serve a 10-year term supporting Professor Irene Tracey, the current Vice-Chancellor of the university.

The Chancellor is the titular head of the University of Oxford and presides over several key ceremonial events. In addition to these formal duties, the Chancellor undertakes advocacy, advisory and fundraising work, acting as an ambassador for the university at a range of local, national and international events, according to the institution.

Under the official criteria set for the election, voting will take place online during the third week of Michaelmas term – the week commencing October 28.

The final list of candidates will be made public only in early October.

The university said candidates for the unremunerated role must demonstrate: outstanding achievements in their field and the ability to command respect beyond it; a deep appreciation for the university’s research and academic mission, its global community, and its ambition to remain a world-class research and teaching university; and the ability and willingness to enhance the reputation of the university locally, nationally and abroad.

It is the first time an election is taking place for a post held by only three people since 1960, including former Conservative prime minister Harold Macmillan, former Labour home secretary and president of the European Commission Roy Jenkins besides Lord Patten, a former governor of Hong Kong, most recently.

