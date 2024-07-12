Pakistan: Supreme Court Rules In Favour Of Imran Khan's Party, Clears Way For Reserved Seats

The PTI will now emerge as the largest party in the National Assembly as its seats will likely soar from 86 to 109, after it gains 23 reserved seats, Geo News reported. The opposition alliance in the National Assembly will also surge to a strength of 120, the report said. Currently, the combined opposition, including the PTI, has 97 members. Khan's party has 86 members in the lower house, 84 of whom are on board with the SIC and two independents — party leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub Khan.