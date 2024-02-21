Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Set To Be New PM

Shehbaz Sharif is set to become Pakistan's new Prime Minister after the country's two biggest parties Pakistan Muslim Legaue-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) finalised the deal.

Earlier, the two major parties in the country finally agreed on a power-sharing formula under which Shehbaz Sharif would be nominated for the PM Office, while Asif Ali Zardari would contest for the presidency.

The agreement between Bhutto Zardari's PPP and the PML-N of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif ends days of uncertainty and negotiations after the Feb 8 elections produced a hung national assembly in the country.