Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Home International

Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman Border Crossing Continues To Remain Shut For Third Successive Day

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 6:32 pm

A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan was still shut on Tuesday for the third consecutive day after a firing incident killed a Pakistani paramilitary personnel, halting the trade between the two countries.

The Chaman border in Balochistan was closed on Sunday after an armed man from the Afghan side opened fire on Pakistani security personnel near Bab-e-Dosti, killing a paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) soldier.

Two other soldiers sustained injuries in the firing.

Pakistan authorities halted trade operations following the incident. “Bilateral trade, foot traffic, and immigration system at the border has been suspended for the third day,” according to an official statement.

Chaman is the most important border point for trade between the two countries, after Torkham in the country's mountainous northwest.

It is said that the terrorist responsible for the shooting was masquerading as a Taliban official. “The search for the person is still underway.”

Abdul Hameed Zehri, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the town of Chaman, which borders the Afghan district of Spin Boldak, told the media that Pakistanis in Afghanistan were being allowed to enter the country after verification of their identity.

“High-level talks are being held to discuss the problems at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and a flag meeting is expected today (Tuesday) between both sides,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

He said that the border would remain closed till the person responsible for the unfortunate incident is handed over to the Pakistani authorities.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that the areas near the border as well as the district’s hospital were put on high alert.

Officials said that hundreds of trucks carrying goods were stuck on both sides.

The unruly frontier between Pakistan and Afghanistan has seen similar shooting incidents before at Chaman, Torkham, and other crossing points.

Officials did not immediately say when the border crossing at Chaman would reopen.

