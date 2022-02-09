Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Pakistan: 1 Killed In Grenade Attack At Bus Station, 2 Injured

The attack came hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited another region in the province to assure his support for troops who came under attack in the Naushki and Panjgur districts last Wednesday. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan: 1 Killed In Grenade Attack At Bus Station, 2 Injured
Representational Image AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 7:47 am

Assailants threw a hand grenade at a bus station in volatile southwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing a passerby and wounding two others, police said, in a sign of increasing violence in the region.

The attack happened in Dera Murad Jamali, a town in Baluchistan province, said Aziz Baloch, an area police official.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack. It came hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited another region in the province to assure his support for troops who came under attack in the Naushki and Panjgur districts last Wednesday.

Nine soldiers and 20 assailants were killed in those twin attacks and subsequent clearing operations. The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a group designated terrorist by the US in 2019, claimed responsibility.

Baluchistan has witnessed a low-level insurgency by small groups who demand independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, violence in province has persisted.

Tags

International Pakistan Grenade Attack Baluchistan Liberation Army Terrorists
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Ukraine Crisis: Top US General Warns War Could Spill To Middle East

Ukraine Crisis: Top US General Warns War Could Spill To Middle East

Mudslide Kills At Least 14 People, Injures 35 In Colombia

Canada’s Trudeau Faces Major Challenge From Anti-Vaccine Trucker Protests

Biden Threatens, No Gas Pipeline If Russia Invades Ukraine

Indonesia to Face Tighter Restrictions Amidst COVID Surge

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row