North Korea Shows New Drone Attacking Target As Seoul, US Hold Large Military Exercises

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows an explosion after it says a drone crashed into a target in a demonstration, as its leader Kim Jong Un was inspecting at an undisclosed location in North Korea, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. Photo: AP

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows an explosion after it says a drone crashed into a target in a demonstration, as its leader Kim Jong Un was inspecting at an undisclosed location in North Korea, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. Photo: AP