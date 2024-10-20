As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, Israel has intensified its attacks in Gaza Strip and Lebanon. The escalation in attacks and strikes in its neighbouring regions comes after an assassination attempt against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was foiled.
The Israeli military reported on Saturday that a drone from Lebanon struck the area of Caesarea and was targeting Netanyahu's residence. This drone attack on Netanyahu came days after Israel confirmed the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
Middle East Tensions - Latest Updates
Israel's Intensifies Attacks on Gaza, Beirut
Following the alleged assassination attempt on Netanyahu, Israeli military hit Hezbollah's arms facilities in Beirut and a Hamas "terror target" in Gaza.
Meanwhile, in Gaza, Israeli strikes killed at least 73 people in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza.
Furthermore, the Israeli military has issued new orders for residents of Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh to evacuate immediately.
The IDF has ordered Lebanese residents to flee at least 500 metres (1,640 ft) from the buildings targeted for attack, which they described as “Hezbollah facilities and interests”.
'Grave Mistake' - Netanyahu Reacts To Assassination Attempt
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reacted to the alleged assassination attempt on him and his wife and called it a "grave mistake".
"The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future," the Israeli PM wrote on X.
Netanyahu further warned Iran and its "axis of resistance" of paying a "heavy price for trying to harm Israel and its citizens".
"We will continue to eliminate the terrorists and those who dispatch them; We will bring our hostages home from Gaza; And we will return our citizens who live on our Northern border safely to their homes. Israel is determined to achieve all our war objectives and change the security reality in our region for generations to come," he said.
Leaked US Classified Documents Reveal Israel's Plan For Iran
Two highly classified documents of the US Intelligence have been leaked. These documents, which originate from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), reveal Israel's plan for Iran and a potential military strike.
The documents, dated October 15 and 16, accessed by the New York Times, were circulated on Telegram.
The leaked documents provide detailed analyses of satellite images showing Israel's military exercises, which are likely in preparation for a retaliatory strike on Iran.
Another document outlines recent Israeli exercises that rehearse a potential military operation against Iran.