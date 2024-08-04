International

Middle East Tensions LIVE: Hezbollah Launches Barrage Of Rockets At Israel; Gaza Peace Talks In Limbo At Cairo

Middle East News LIVE Updates: Tesnions continue to rise between Israel and other Middle east countries such as Iran and Lebanon. In the latest report, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets towards Israel in response to air strikes conducted by the IDF. Furthermore, Iran has warned of "severe revenge" against Tel Aviv following the killing of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Outlook Web Desk
4 August 2024
4 August 2024
Tensions In The Middle East Bring Iran, Israel On Brink Of War | Photo: AP
With tensions escalating in the Middle East, Iran and Israel now remain at the brink of war following the assasssination of Ismail Haniyeh. While Tehran has accused Israel and the US of killing the top Hamas leader, Washington has denied any involvement and Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its role in the killing. Meanwhile, in Gaza, the death toll has crossed 40,000 as the Israel-Hamas war crosses the 300-day mark. With no signs of a truce anytime soon, the peace talks in Cairo also appear to be in a limbo.
LIVE UPDATES

Middle East News LIVE: Biden Urges Netanyahu To Stand Down

In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden urged the Israeli leader to "stand down" and not retaliate, especially towards the threats coming in from Iran.

While Israel has neither confrimed nor denied its role, Biden told Netanyahu that Haniyeh's killing came at a bad time as it could jeopradise the peace deal for Gaza.

Middle East News LIVE: Hezbollah Launches Rockets Towards Israel

Days after Israel carried out targeted strikes agaisnt Hezbollah commanders, the Leabnese militant group has launched a barrage of rockets towards Tel Aviv.

As per the statement issued by Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group said that its latest attack is in response to Israel’s attacks on Kfar Kela and Deir Siriane in Lebanon which, it claims, injured civilians there.

Many of the rocket projectiles were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system.

Middle East News LIVE: Iran Vows 'Severe' Revenge 

Iranian Revolutionary Guards have vowed "severe revenge" for the killing of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. While Iran has blamed Israel for the assassination, Tel Aviv has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the strike against Haniyeh.

