Middle East Tensions LIVE: Hezbollah Launches Barrage Of Rockets At Israel; Gaza Peace Talks In Limbo At Cairo

Middle East News LIVE: Biden Urges Netanyahu To Stand Down
In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden urged the Israeli leader to "stand down" and not retaliate, especially towards the threats coming in from Iran.
While Israel has neither confrimed nor denied its role, Biden told Netanyahu that Haniyeh's killing came at a bad time as it could jeopradise the peace deal for Gaza.
Middle East News LIVE: Hezbollah Launches Rockets Towards Israel
Days after Israel carried out targeted strikes agaisnt Hezbollah commanders, the Leabnese militant group has launched a barrage of rockets towards Tel Aviv.
As per the statement issued by Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group said that its latest attack is in response to Israel’s attacks on Kfar Kela and Deir Siriane in Lebanon which, it claims, injured civilians there.
Many of the rocket projectiles were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system.
Middle East News LIVE: Iran Vows 'Severe' Revenge
Iranian Revolutionary Guards have vowed "severe revenge" for the killing of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. While Iran has blamed Israel for the assassination, Tel Aviv has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the strike against Haniyeh.