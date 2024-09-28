Middle-East Tensions: 6 Dead, 91 Injured As Israel Targets Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah; Strikes Headquarters In Beirut

Moreover, Israel in another airstrike also killed top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil as a response to Hezbollah's attack with 140 rockets. The attack killed at least 8 people and wounded 59 others, according to Lebanese health officials. According to the Associated Press, Akil served as the head of Hezbollah's elite military body Radwan Force and Jihad Council. Moreover, the US State Department has sanctioned him over his alleged role in carrying out the 1983 bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut.