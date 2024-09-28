International

Middle-East Tensions: 6 Dead, 91 Injured As Israel Targets Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah; Strikes Headquarters In Beirut

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the strikes on the group's headquarters, according to two people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity, including one US official. The Israeli army declined to comment on who it was targeting. It was not immediately clear if Nasrallah was at the site, and Hezbollah did not comment on the report.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah Israel attack Beirut Lebanon
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah Photo: AP
info_icon

Further fuelling the fear of an all-out war between Israel and Lebanon, the Israeli military on Friday claimed to have struck Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, levelling multiple high-rise apartment buildings.

The fresh attack came in the form of a series of massive explosions targeting the leader of the militant group Hassan Nasrallah, according to two people familiar with the matter. However, Israel refused to comment on the same.

According to Lebanon's health ministry, at least six people were killed and 91 were wounded in he biggest blast to hit the Lebanese capital in the past year. The death toll is expected to go up significantly as search operations are still on through the rubble of six buildings.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - AP
'My Country Is At War': Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To 'Degrade' Hezbollah At UNGA

BY Outlook Web Desk

Attack amid Netanyahu's UN address

The news of the deadly blasts came as Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu was briefing reporters after his UNGA address. He was seen quickly ending the briefing after a military aide whispered into his ear. Netanyahu also cut short a visit to the United States to return home.

Netanyahu on Friday stated that his nation will “continue degrading Hezbollah" until it achieves its goals along the Lebanon border as he further pushed the possibility of a ceasefire in the ongoing war on Gaza and the recent conflict with Hezbollah which is turning out to become a vast regional war. His threats included him saying that his government would no longer tolerate daily rocket fire from the area.

'Heavy Price': Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah After Rocket Attack Kills 11 In Israel-Annexed Golan Heights - | Photo: AP
Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Over 700 People Killed In A Week In Lebanon, Netanyahu Says 'Won't Stop' Until Goals Achieved

BY Outlook Web Desk

Israel attacks Hezbollah headquarters: Key Points

  • Hezbollah headquarters attacked: According to Israeli army spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the strikes targeted the main Hezbollah headquarters, saying it was located underground beneath residential buildings.

  • Death toll, injuries, apartments levelled: The series of blasts at around nightfall Killed at least 6 while 91 others were wounded. The attack reduced six apartment towers to rubble in Haret Hreik, a densely populated, predominantly Shiite district of Beirut's Dahiyeh suburbs.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip - Reuters
David's Sling, Iron Dome And More: Israel's Defence System Explained

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • Details awaited on type of bomb:Further details on the attack and the type of the weapon used by Israel is not know yet. The Israeli army has in its arsenal 2,000 pound American-made “Bunker Buster” guided bombs designed specifically for hitting subterranean targets.

  • Hezbollah counterstrikes: Hours after the attack, Hezbollah announced that it had launched a salvo of rockets at the Israeli city of Safed, which it said was “in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the barbaric Israeli violation of cities, villages and civilians”.

Traces of attacking air missile seen in the air in Tel Aviv | - AP
Hezbollah Drone Commander Killed In Beirut Strikes; Israel Rejects Call For Ceasefire | Key Developments

BY Outlook Web Desk

Hezbollah drone commander killed

Earlier, following Israeli PM Netanyahu's call to "keep fighting", fresh strikes were reported from the Lebanese capital. Reuters reported that a senior Hezbollah leader was the target of the latest air raid on Thursday.

Further confirming the strike, the Israeli military said it killed a Hezbollah drone commander in the suburbs of Beirut.Hezbollah did not immediately comment on Israel's claim that Mohammed Hussein Surour was dead.

Moreover, Israel in another airstrike also killed top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil as a response to Hezbollah's attack with 140 rockets. The attack killed at least 8 people and wounded 59 others, according to Lebanese health officials. According to the Associated Press, Akil served as the head of Hezbollah's elite military body Radwan Force and Jihad Council. Moreover, the US State Department has sanctioned him over his alleged role in carrying out the 1983 bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut.

Cars sit in traffic as they flee the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes, in Sidon, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. - AP
Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Deadly Strikes On, Full-On War Closer Than Ever & 'Nowhere To Go' For People

BY Outlook Web Desk

Israel-Lebanon conflict escalates

Israel dramatically intensified its airstrikes in Lebanon this week, saying it is determined to put an end to more than 11 months of Hezbollah fire into its territory.

The escalated campaign has killed more than 720 people in Lebanon, including dozens of women and children, according to Health Ministry statistics.

The conflict between the two Middle Eastern nations intensified following Israel's remote explosions in Lebanon using the electronic gadgets used by the Hezbollah members. In two consecutive incidents, several pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in Beirut and other areas killing and injuring many people.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Persistent Rain In Kanpur
  2. ENG Vs AUS, 4th ODI: Liam Livingstone Lights Up Lord's As England Level Series 2-2
  3. IRE Vs SA: Patrick Kruger, Ryan Rickelton Star For South Africa In T20I Series Opener Against Ireland
  4. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL Match 29 On TV And Online
  5. South Korea Vs Indonesia, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Crystal Palace 0-7 Chelsea: Blues Run Riot To Keep Sonia Bompastor Perfect
  2. Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Bochum: Serhou Guirassy Brace Inspires Comeback Victory
  3. AC Milan 3-0 Lecce: Quickfire Goals Seal Rossoneri Triumph In Seria A
  4. Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Rennes: Bradley Barcola Shines Ahead Of Arsenal Clash
  5. Wayne Rooney Lauds 'Excellent' Plymouth Argyle Defence In Luton Town Victory
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  2. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  3. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
  5. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Himachal Street Vendors Row: Congress Asks Minister Vikramaditya To Follow Party's Ideologies
  2. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
  3. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
  4. Elections 2024 Wrap: Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Cong Over Art 370, Hooda's Haryana CM Post Outlook
  5. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Middle-East Tension: 6 Dead, 91 Injured As Israel Targets Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah; Strikes Headquarters In Beirut
  2. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  3. Pak PM Sharif Raises 'Kashmir' Issue At UNGA Compares Kashmiris With Palestinians | Details
  4. What Are The Key Accusations Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams?
  5. 'My Country Is At War': Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To 'Degrade' Hezbollah At UNGA
Latest Stories
  1. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  2. UFC Fight Night: Benoit Saint-Denis On Home Bout, 'God Of War' Nickname & More | Exclusive
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  7. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  8. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details