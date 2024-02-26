International

Lunar New Year Spectacle: Dragon Puppet Takes Center Stage As Colorful Festivities Unfold On Mott Street In Manhattan's Chinatown

In a vibrant display of culture and celebration, a majestic dragon puppet steals the spotlight as it parades down Mott Street amidst the bustling Lunar New Year festivities in Manhattan's Chinatown.

February 26, 2024

Chinese New Year Photo: AP/John Minchillo

A dragon puppet is marched down Mott Street during the Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown in New York.

1/9
Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year Photo: AP/John Minchillo
A dragon puppet is marched down Mott Street during the Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown in New York.

2/9
Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year Photo: AP/John Minchillo
Dragon dancers march down Mott Street during the Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan's Chinatown in New York.

3/9
Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
A reveler takes part during the Chinese New Year "The Dragon" parade in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan in New York.

4/9
Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Revelers take part during the Chinese New Year "The Dragon" parade in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan in New York.

5/9
Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Revelers take part during the Chinese New Year "The Dragon" parade in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan in New York.

6/9
Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Revelers take part during the Chinese New Year "The Dragon" parade in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan in New York.

7/9
Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
A reveler attends the Chinese New Year "The Dragon" parade in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan in New York.

8/9
Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Revelers take part during the Chinese New Year "The Dragon" parade in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan in New York.

9/9
Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Revelers take part during the Chinese New Year "The Dragon" parade in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan in New York.

Advertisement