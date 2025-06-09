International

Los Angeles Rises: Voices Unite Against Immigration Raids

Amid rising tensions over immigration enforcement, thousands gathered aross Los Angeles to protest recent immigration raids, demanding justice, dignity, and protection for undocumented communities. From downtown rallies to neighborhood marches, demonstrators, for the third continuous day, held signs, chanted slogans, and called for an end to what they describe as inhumane crackdowns. President Trump has given orders for more troops to control the protesting LA population.