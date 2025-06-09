Los Angeles Rises: Voices Unite Against Immigration Raids

A flash bomb explodes on the 101 Freeway near the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.
A police officer fires a soft round near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.
A protester leaps off a burning Waymo taxi near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.
A protester throws a smoke canister on the 101 Freeway near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.
A protester displays a poster as tear gas is used in the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.
A protestor is detained in downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.
A police officer's face is covered in pepper spray outside the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.
Protesters clash with authorities in downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.
U.S. National Guard are deployed outside the federal prison in downtown Los Angeles following a immigration raid protest the night before.
A man skateboards on the 101 Freeway as protesters are seen on an overpass near the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.