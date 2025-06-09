International

Los Angeles Rises: Voices Unite Against Immigration Raids

Amid rising tensions over immigration enforcement, thousands gathered aross Los Angeles to protest recent immigration raids, demanding justice, dignity, and protection for undocumented communities. From downtown rallies to neighborhood marches, demonstrators, for the third continuous day, held signs, chanted slogans, and called for an end to what they describe as inhumane crackdowns. President Trump has given orders for more troops to control the protesting LA population.

US Immigration Raids protest in Los Angeles_1
Immigration Raids Los Angeles | Photo: AP/Eric Thayer

A flash bomb explodes on the 101 Freeway near the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.

2/10
US Immigration Raids protest in Los Angeles_2
Immigration Raids Los Angeles | Photo: AP/Eric Thayer

A police officer fires a soft round near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.

3/10
US Immigration Raids protest in Los Angeles_3
Immigration Raids Los Angeles | Photo: AP/Eric Thayer

A protester leaps off a burning Waymo taxi near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.

4/10
US Immigration Raids protest in Los Angeles_4
Immigration Raids Los Angeles | Photo: AP/Eric Thayer

A protester throws a smoke canister on the 101 Freeway near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.

5/10
US Immigration Raids protest in Los Angeles_5
Immigration Raids Los Angeles | Photo: AP/Eric Thayer

A protester displays a poster as tear gas is used in the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.

6/10
US Immigration Raids protest in Los Angeles_
Immigration Raids Los Angeles | Photo: AP/Eric Thayer

A protestor is detained in downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.

7/10
US Immigration Raids protest in Los Angeles_7
Immigration Raids Los Angeles | Photo: AP/Jae Hong

A police officer's face is covered in pepper spray outside the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.

8/10
US Immigration Raids protest in Los Angeles_8
Immigration Raids Los Angeles | Photo: AP/Jae Hong

Protesters clash with authorities in downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.

9/10
US Immigration Raids protest in Los Angeles_9
Immigration Raids Los Angeles | Photo: AP/Jae Hong

U.S. National Guard are deployed outside the federal prison in downtown Los Angeles following a immigration raid protest the night before.

10/10
US Immigration Raids protest in Los Angeles_10
Immigration Raids Los Angeles | Photo: AP/Jae Hong

A man skateboards on the 101 Freeway as protesters are seen on an overpass near the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles following last night's immigration raid protest.

