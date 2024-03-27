International

Lawmakers In Thailand Pass A Bill To Legalize Same-sex Marriage By An Overwhelming Majority

Thailand: The bill amends the Civil and Commercial Code to change the words 'men and women' and 'husband and wife' to 'individuals' and 'marriage partners'.

Updated on:
Thailand lawmakers pass same-sex marriage bill | Photo: AP
Lawmakers in Thailand's lower house of Parliament overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill on Wednesday that would make the country the first in Southeast Asia to legalize equal rights for marriage partners of any gender.

The bill passed its final reading with the approval of 400 of the 415 members of the House of Representatives who were in attendance, with 10 voting against it, two abstaining and three not voting.

The bill amends the Civil and Commercial Code to change the words “men and women” and “husband and wife” to “individuals” and “marriage partners.”

It would open up access to full legal, financial and medical rights for LGBTQ+ couples.

LGBTQIA+ community members outside the Supreme Court - null
Same-Sex Marriages In India: The Defeat Of Constitutional Morality

BY Mohammad Adil

The bill now goes to the Senate, which rarely rejects any legislation that passes the lower house, and then to the king for royal endorsement. This would make Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to pass such a law and the third in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal.

