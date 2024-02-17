International

Greece Celebrates After Same-Sex Marriage Legalisation

Celebratory scenes were seen in Greece's Athens after the country legalised same-sex marriages. It is now the first Christian Orthodox-majority country to legalise same-sex marriages.

February 17, 2024

Greece Same Sex Marriage | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas

Supporters of the same-sex marriage bill, react during a rally at central Syntagma Square, in Athens, Greece.

Greece Same Sex Marriage
Greece Same Sex Marriage | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas

Supporters of the same-sex marriage bill, react during a rally at central Syntagma Square, in Athens, Greece.

Greece Same Sex Marriage
Greece Same Sex Marriage | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas

Supporters of same-sex marriage bill take part in a rally, at central Syntagma Square, in Athens, Greece.

Greece Same Sex Marriage
Greece Same Sex Marriage | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas

Supporters of the same-sex marriage bill, react during a rally at central Syntagma Square, in Athens, Greece.

Greece Same Sex Marriage
Greece Same Sex Marriage | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas

A supporter of the same-sex marriage bill reacts during a rally at central Syntagma Square, in Athens, Greece.

Greece Same Sex Marriage
Greece Same Sex Marriage | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas

A supporter of the same-sex marriage bill reacts during a rally at central Syntagma Square, in Athens, Greece.

Greece Same Sex Marriage
Greece Same Sex Marriage | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas

A supporter of same-sex marriage bill uses a loudspeaker during a rally, at central Syntagma Square, in Athens, Greece.

Greece Same Sex Marriage
Greece Same Sex Marriage | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas

Supporters of the same-sex marriage bill, react during a rally at central Syntagma Square, in Athens, Greece.

