Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Jaishankar Meets Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Bagheri Kani here and the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 9:32 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Bagheri Kani here and the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

"We discussed bilateral cooperation, regional issues, and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," Jaishankar said in a tweet. 

The value of trade between India and Iran was 1.71 billion dollars between January and August this year.

Iran had offered either free or discounted freight and delivered oil cargoes at its own risk before US sanctions plugged Tehran's crude supplies.

(Inputs from PTI)

