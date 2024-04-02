Israel-Palestine Conflict | Devastation, Protests, And Grief In Pics

Palestinians walk through the destruction left by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip.
Advertisement
Emergency services work at a building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria. An Israeli airstrike that demolished Iran’s consulate in Damascus Monday killed two Iranian generals and five officers, Syrian and Iranian officials said Monday.
Advertisement
This combo made out of two satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Al Shifa hospital and surroundings in Gaza City, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, left, and the same area on Monday, April 1, 2024, right.
Palestinians walk through the destruction left by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
Advertisement
Iranian protesters wave Iranian and Palestinian flags as one of them holds up a poster of the late Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in 2020, during their anti-Israeli gathering to condemn killing members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Syria, at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran.
Advertisement
Hezbollah fighters shout slogans as they carry the coffin of their comrade, Mostafa Ahmad Makki, who was killed by an Israeli strike in Syria early Friday, during his funeral procession in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh in Lebanon.
Advertisement
Iranian protesters chant slogans as they hold up posters of the late Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in 2020, during their anti-Israeli gathering to condemn killing members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in Syria, at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran
Iranian protesters burn representations of the British flag during their anti-Israeli gathering to condemn killing members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in Syria, at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran.