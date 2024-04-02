International

Israel-Palestine Conflict | Devastation, Protests, And Grief In Pics

Amid the escalating tensions and conflict between Israel and Palestine, the devastation, protests and grief of scores of people have been captured in this series of images. From the destruction left behind by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to the mourning of Iranian officials killed in Syria, these shots offer a glimpse into the human cost of the ongoing conflict.

Israel-Palestine Conflict | Photo: AP/Mohammed Hajjar

Palestinians walk through the destruction left by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Israel-Palestine Conflict | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip.

Israel-Palestine Conflict | Photo: AP/Omar Sanadiki
Emergency services work at a building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria. An Israeli airstrike that demolished Iran’s consulate in Damascus Monday killed two Iranian generals and five officers, Syrian and Iranian officials said Monday.

Israel-Palestine Conflict | Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP
This combo made out of two satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Al Shifa hospital and surroundings in Gaza City, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, left, and the same area on Monday, April 1, 2024, right.

Israel-Palestine Conflict | Photo: AP/Mohammed Hajjar
Palestinians walk through the destruction left by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Israel-Palestine Conflict | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
Iranian protesters wave Iranian and Palestinian flags as one of them holds up a poster of the late Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in 2020, during their anti-Israeli gathering to condemn killing members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Syria, at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran.

Israel-Palestine Conflict | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
Hezbollah fighters shout slogans as they carry the coffin of their comrade, Mostafa Ahmad Makki, who was killed by an Israeli strike in Syria early Friday, during his funeral procession in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh in Lebanon.

Israel-Palestine Conflict | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
Iranian protesters chant slogans as they hold up posters of the late Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in 2020, during their anti-Israeli gathering to condemn killing members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in Syria, at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran

Israel-Palestine Conflict | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
Iranian protesters burn representations of the British flag during their anti-Israeli gathering to condemn killing members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in Syria, at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran.

