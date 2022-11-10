Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Isolated, Putin Will Skip G20

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine

Russian president Vladmir Putin
Russian president Vladmir Putin PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 7:16 pm

In order to avoid a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 Summit in Indonesia next week, an Indonesian government official said Thursday.

US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to attend the two-day summit in Bali that starts November 15. Biden, who has called Putin a "war criminal” would have come face to face for the first time with Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. "I can confirm that (foreign minister) Sergei Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the G20. President Putin's program is still being worked out, he could participate virtually," said Yulia Tomskaya, the embassy's chief of protocol.

Moreover, Moscow's top diplomat walked out of a July G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali after officials roundly condemned Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the summit virtually. Zelensky had threatened to boycott the summit if Putin attended. Ukraine is not a member of the G20 bloc.

Increasing isolation

Host Indonesia pursues a neutral foreign policy and has rebuffed Western calls to disinvite Russia from the summit.

Biden administration officials said they had been coordinating with global counterparts to isolate Putin if he had decided to participate either in person or virtually. They have discussed boycotts or other displays of condemnation.

While US President Joe Biden has shunned contact with his Russian counterpart, France has warned against worsening Putin's isolation on the world stage.

French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken to Putin in recent months and succeeded in gaining permission for a mission by the UN nuclear watchdog to travel to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Related stories

Ukraine War: Russia Announces Withdrawal From Kherson, Weeks After Annexing It

France Sets Its Military Goals Amid Russia-Ukraine War


 

Tags

International Vladimir Putin G20 Summit US President Joe Biden Volodymyr Zelenskyy Isolated Chinese President Xi Jinping Sergei Lavrov Emmanuel Macron
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches