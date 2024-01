Islamabad — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Islamabad on Monday at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani, amidst tensions resulting from recent tit-for-tat strikes between the two nations.

Upon landing at the Nur Khan airbase, the Iranian Foreign Minister was received by Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Pakistan's Additional Foreign Secretary for Afghanistan and West Asia.