International

Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts Again, Triggering Floods, Lava Flow Warnings

Residents and tourists in the region have been urged to evacuate and maintain a distance of at least seven kilometres from the site of the eruption.

YouTube
Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts Again, Triggering Floods, Lava Flow Warnings Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Mount Ibu, a volcano in Indonesia's eastern island of Halmahera erupted once again on Sunday. As per the country's volcanology agency, the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, the eruption spewed a five-km high ash cloud.

Following the eruption, the national disaster agency has issued warning for possible flash floods and cold lava flow.

Residents and tourists in the region have been urged to evacuate and maintain a distance of atleast seven kilometres from the site of the eruption.

"The ash column is grey with thick intensity and leaning towards the southwest," stated the disaster agency, adding that residents and tourists should maintain a distance from the active crater.

Mount Ibu's eruptions come after a series of eruptions last month. Since April 2024, the volcanic agencies have noticed an uptick in volcanic activity, which has also resulted in the evacuation of seven villages nearby.

Iceland's Fifth Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík - AP
Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December

BY Outlook Web Desk

Apart from the flood and cold lava flow warning, Indonesia's disaster agency (BNPB) and the meteorological agency have stated that moderate to heavy rainfall may also lash over the region, but no date has been set for the same.

"If there is a buildup of material left over from the eruption, it should be cleaned up immediately because it is dangerous. If there is heavy rain, flash floods could occur, cause damage and many fatalities," stated Suharyanto, the BNPB chief in a statement on Friday, two days before the eruption.

Indonesia is known to be on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", the site of at least 127 active volcanoes. With an uptick in eruptions of Mount Ibu, Indonesian agencies have kept the highest alert level since May 16.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  2. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  4. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
  5. Weather News: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rains In 6 States; Heatwave Warnings In Punjab, Delhi & Odisha
Entertainment News
  1. Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said
  2. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
  3. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
  4. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Janhvi Kapoor Tells Kapil Sharma She Is 'Very Happy' With Shikhar Pahariya
  5. Janhvi Kapoor On Foray Into South Cinema: It Makes Me Feel Closer To My Mom
Sports News
  1. French Auction House Postpones Sale Of Diego Maradona's Trophy Amid Ownership Controversy
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  3. World Cup Qualifier Against Kuwait Could 'Change The Careers' Of Players, Says Igor Stimac
  4. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham Hails 'World Class' Carlo Ancelotti After Champions League Heroics
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Uncertain On Shoriful's Availability After Hand Injury
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six