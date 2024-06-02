Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts Again, Triggering Floods, Lava Flow Warnings

Mount Ibu, a volcano in Indonesia's eastern island of Halmahera erupted once again on Sunday. As per the country's volcanology agency, the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, the eruption spewed a five-km high ash cloud.
Following the eruption, the national disaster agency has issued warning for possible flash floods and cold lava flow.
Residents and tourists in the region have been urged to evacuate and maintain a distance of atleast seven kilometres from the site of the eruption.
"The ash column is grey with thick intensity and leaning towards the southwest," stated the disaster agency, adding that residents and tourists should maintain a distance from the active crater.
Mount Ibu's eruptions come after a series of eruptions last month. Since April 2024, the volcanic agencies have noticed an uptick in volcanic activity, which has also resulted in the evacuation of seven villages nearby.
Apart from the flood and cold lava flow warning, Indonesia's disaster agency (BNPB) and the meteorological agency have stated that moderate to heavy rainfall may also lash over the region, but no date has been set for the same.
"If there is a buildup of material left over from the eruption, it should be cleaned up immediately because it is dangerous. If there is heavy rain, flash floods could occur, cause damage and many fatalities," stated Suharyanto, the BNPB chief in a statement on Friday, two days before the eruption.
Indonesia is known to be on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", the site of at least 127 active volcanoes. With an uptick in eruptions of Mount Ibu, Indonesian agencies have kept the highest alert level since May 16.