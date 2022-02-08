Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Indonesia to Face Tighter Restrictions Amidst COVID Surge

The country has seen a recent surge in cases and has brought in tighter restrictions

An aerial view of Jakarta Shutterstock

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 3:49 pm

Travellers heading to Indonesia might have to face stricter COVID-19 restrictions as the country saw a recent spike in the number of cases. A previous statement by the transport ministry also mentioned a temporary ban on foreign tourists entering the country through Jakarta’s airport. The move was announced to prevent the spread of the infections caused by Omicron, according to the transport ministry. However, a new statement indicates otherwise. 

The country has seen a sudden jump in the number of cases with hospital beds at an occupancy of nearly 63%. Amidst the increasing number of infections, downtown Jakarta is also under curfew from midnight to 4 am. 

Jakarta, Bali and two other cities on the Java Island will witness a tightening of social restrictions. The measures now will include a cap on number of people at indoor venues. According to reports, tighter restrictions will be implemented in Jakarta, Bali, Bandung and Yogyakarta. With these restrictions in place, malls, supermarkets and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 60 per cent capacity, along with places of worship at only 50 per cent capacity. Reports also state that Indonesian officials have warned that the surge may not see a peak until later this month. 

It was only recently that Bali had reopened to welcome foreign travellers, allowing free movement. 

International Travel News COVID-19 Indonesia Bali International News
