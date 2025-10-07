Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas aimed at reaching a final agreement on a US peace plan to end the war in Gaza are set to continue on Tuesday.
Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas aimed at reaching a final agreement on a US peace plan to end the war in Gaza are set to continue on Tuesday. The talks commenced on Monday in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh.
The meeting began with talks between Arab mediators and the Hamas delegation with the former meeting with the Israeli delegation afterwards, Egypt’s state-owned Al-Qahera News television station reported.
The talks are being held to create “the field conditions" for a possible exchange that would see the release of all Israeli hostages in return for a number of Palestinian prisoners, BBC reported.
United States president Donald Trump told reporters at a media gathering on Monday that "I really think we’re going to have a deal. We have a really good chance of making a deal, and it will be a lasting deal.”
The second phase of talks, which will see Egyptian and Qatari officials holding shuttle meetings with delegations from both Israel and Hamas separately, will be taking place on the second anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on Israel on 7 October 2023.
Egyptian and Qatari mediators will discuss the outcome of their meetings with both parties, post which US Special envoy Steve Witkoff will join the discussions.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing Monday that Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were holding talks with "their respective parties from all sides," NBC News reported.
"The president wants to see a ceasefire. He wants to see the hostages released, and the technical teams are discussing that as we speak to ensure that the environment is perfect to release those hostages," Leavitt said. "They’re going over the lists of both the Israeli hostages and also the political prisoners who will be released. And those talks are underway, and the president is very much on the ball and is being apprised of this situation,” she added.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier said that he hoped to announce a deal in the coming days. Hamas had agreed to the proposal in part but not accepted some key aspects of it.
The 20-point plan, which is being discussed, proposes an immediate end to fighting and the release of 48 hostages.