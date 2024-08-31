Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day

A search for an Indian tourist who vanished into a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, entered its ninth day on Saturday. Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, 48, disappeared on August 23rd when the pavement beneath her collapsed outside Wisma Yakin, an office building.
Despite extensive search efforts, including scuba divers, high-pressure water jets, and advanced equipment, there has been no sign of her. Apart from a pair of slippers found in an initial 17-hour search, the efforts have been unsuccessful.
According to Police, Gali came to Malaysia with her husband and friends about two months ago for a vacation. The accident occurred just a day before they were due to return home.
The operation has been hindered by strong currents and concerns about soil instability after a second sinkhole appeared nearby.
A second sinkhole appeared just 50m from the first one. A Malaysian geologist, speaking to local newspaper Malaysiakini, attributed it to the ongoing search and rescue operation.
Search efforts in the last few days have focused on clearing a 15m blockage in the sewer lines below Wisma Yakin, an office building about 44m from the first sinkhole. Reports said the blockage was made of human waste, tyres, hair, and solidified used cooking oil, among other things.
Nor Hisham Mohammad, deputy director of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, stated that the search operation would continue, with the possibility of sending scuba divers into the sewage tunnel to investigate an obstacle detected there, provided conditions are safe, as quoted by the Associated Press.
The area, normally popular with tourists, has seen a significant drop in visitors. Traders have reported a 50 per cent to 70 per cent decline in sales, with some considering closures to cut their losses, according to local reports.
The Malaysian government has extended the visas for Gali's family, who were due to return to India last Saturday, for another month.