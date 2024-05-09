International

Indian Student From Hyderabad Missing In US's Chicago From May 2

The missing Indian student's family from Hyderabad has said the family had informed both the police and the US Embassy.

An Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi missing in US' Chicago | Photo: X
A family from Hyderabad is anxious after they have lost contact with their son studying in US’ Chicago. An Indian student identified as Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi, a master's student from Concordia University, Wisconsin, is said to be missing since May 2.

Chintakindi’s family in Hyderabad, who is a 26-year-old masters' student is doing everything possible to locate their missing son. As per ANI report, the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Chicago and the local police are trying to locate Chintakindi.

Chintakindi’s missing case comes to light at a time when when reports of Indian students going missing are increasing in the US.

Last month, a student from Ohio, Mohammad Abdul Arfath, was found dead after he had been missing for a month. Just a week ago, from this incident, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, another Indian student, was found dead in Ohio.

Reports said Chintakindi's family has come to know that he was going to meet someone from Texas who was visiting him. It is also said Chintakindi had last spoken to his father on May 2.

Chintakindi's father, Sadanandamm, reportedly has said the family had informed both the police and the US Embassy. It is also said the family has also written a letter to G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of the North Eastern Region of India and asked for help in locating his son. In turn, Reddy wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday (May 8), and sought help from CGI Chicago in locating Rupesh.

CGI Chicago is continuously in touch with the police, who are trying to search for Rupesh and has asked the community to provide any information on the Hyderabad-based Indian student.

"The consulate is deeply concerned about learning that Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi is incommunicado since May 2," the Consulate of India in Chicago wrote on X, adding it was "hoping to locate/establish contact with Rupesh".

