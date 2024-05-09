Indian Student From Hyderabad Missing In US's Chicago From May 2

Chintakindi's father, Sadanandamm, reportedly has said the family had informed both the police and the US Embassy. It is also said the family has also written a letter to G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of the North Eastern Region of India and asked for help in locating his son. In turn, Reddy wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday (May 8), and sought help from CGI Chicago in locating Rupesh.