In Pictures: Situation Intensifies In Haiti Amid Gang Violence, Emergency Extended

A man pushes his bike past the body of a person who was killed and set on fire in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been absent since the country's latest and most serious outbreak of violence started the previous week, and armed groups have seized on the power void.
People walk past a body covered by a cloth in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Barbecue, the leader of the "G9 and Family" gang, stands with his fellow gang members after speaking to journalists in the Delmas 6 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Haiti's latest violence began with a direct challenge from the former elite police officer Jimmy Chérizier, known as Barbecue, who said he would target government ministers to prevent the prime minister's return and force his resignation.
Advertisement
A man pushes a cart past the body of a man shot by unidentified assailants in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
A police officer walks at a police station set on fire by armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been absent since the country's latest and most serious outbreak of violence started the previous week, and armed groups have seized on the power void.
Advertisement
A youth walks by charred cars outside a police station set on fire by armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been absent since the country's latest and most serious outbreak of violence started the previous week, and armed groups have seized on the power void.
Advertisement
A man pushes a wheelbarrow past a roadblock set by gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Advertisement
Pedestrians run during clashes between police and gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Street vendors run during clashes between police and gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Pedestrians walk past a court building that was set on fire by gangs moments before in the Delmas 28 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.