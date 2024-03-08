In Pictures: Situation Intensifies In Haiti Amid Gang Violence, Emergency Extended

Barbecue, the leader of the "G9 and Family" gang, stands with his fellow gang members after speaking to journalists in the Delmas 6 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Haiti's latest violence began with a direct challenge from the former elite police officer Jimmy Chérizier, known as Barbecue, who said he would target government ministers to prevent the prime minister's return and force his resignation.