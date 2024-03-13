In Pics: Balinese Hindu New Year Celebrations In Indonesia

Balinese girls rub mud from a mangrove forest on each other during a mud bath purification ritual as part of Balinese Hindu New Year celebrations at Kedonganan village in Bali.
People of Kedonganan village leave a mangrove forest after their mud bath purification ritual as part of Balinese Hindu New Year celebrations in Bali.
A man helps a child clean off mud from a mangrove forest after a mud bath purification ritual, in the Indian Ocean in Bali. The mud bath was part of Balinese Hindu New Year celebrations.
People of Kedonganan village participate in a mud bath purification ritual in a mangrove forest as part of Balinese Hindu New Year celebrations in Bali.
A Hindu devout hits another with burning coconut leaves, sending sparks and embers flying in all directions, in a ritual known as Lukat Gni, as part of Balinese Hindu New Year celebrations, in Bali, Indonesia.
Boys carry an effigy during Ogoh-ogoh parade, as part of the Balinese Hindu New Year celebrations, in Bali, Indonesia.
Balinese Hindus participate in a purification ceremony on Melasti at Petitenget beach in Bali, Indonesia.
Balinese Hindus participate in a purification ceremony during sunrise on Melasti at Padanggala beach in Bali, Indonesia.
Balinese Hindus participate in a purification ceremony during sunrise on Melasti at Padanggala beach in Bali, Indonesia.